Medway Drug Kingpins Sent Down After Major Police Sting

Two drug dealers who ran a cash-making cocaine empire across Medway have been jailed. Frank Harris and Andrew Hamilton were at the heart of a ruthless network peddling large amounts of cocaine for huge profit.

Police Crackdown After Car Stop Unravels Drug Line

On December 22, 2023, officers stopped Harris in a car on Sedley Close, Gillingham. A search uncovered a phone linked to a drug line and £1,635 in cash. Harris was arrested on the spot. Further raids at his Rainham home seized an additional £2,310 in cash.

Harris faced charges for cocaine supply and possession of criminal property. The bust appeared to shut down the drug line – but it didn’t last.

Second Drug Network Busted – Harris Back in Business

Into 2024, police noticed a fresh drug operation with links to Harris. While awaiting trial, he rebooted his illicit dealings, using savvy tactics and recruiting new runners, including Hamilton, who held a key role.

On January 11, 2025, Hamilton was caught red-handed conducting a deal in New Cut, Chatham. Police found £2,840 worth of cocaine and £640 in cash on him. Though he pled guilty, Hamilton kept offending while out on bail.

Final Police Raid Yanks Dealer Pair Behind Bars

In April 2025, cops raided Hamilton’s Hoo home, where he tried to flee with drug paraphernalia, pepper spray, and ammunition. They found more cocaine and charged him with further drug offences and illegal possession of weapons.

Just days later, Harris was arrested at his Rainham address, where officers uncovered empty packaging for 2kg of cocaine and £25,000 cash.

On February 13, 2026, Maidstone Crown Court sentenced 33-year-old Harris to nine years behind bars plus a five-year Serious Crime Prevention Order. Hamilton, 50, received four years’ jail.

Detective Sergeant Rob Hemsley said: “Frank Harris arrogantly set up a second drug line whilst still under investigation and employed sophisticated tactics to try to avoid police detection.” “He recruited Andrew Hamilton and built a profitable drug network they both benefitted from financially. Despite their efforts, we tracked the drugs and cash straight back to them.” “Kent Police will relentlessly pursue those who supply drugs and bring them to justice.”

