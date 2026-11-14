A convicted sex offender who bought a mobile phone and began accessing indecent images of children within hours of being released from prison has been jailed for another five years.

Michael Millson, 40, from Medway, was freed from prison on Thursday, 20 August 2026, after serving a previous three-year sentence for similar offences.

But within hours of his release, he had purchased a Samsung mobile phone and used it to access illegal material involving children, despite being subject to strict restrictions under a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

Police later discovered 49 indecent images of children on the device, including material accessed on the afternoon he left prison.

Millson, of no fixed address, was sentenced on Thursday (12 November) after admitting ten offences.

Sex offender arrested four days after leaving prison

Millson had been released under strict conditions designed to prevent him from committing further sexual offences.

However, officers arrested him just four days later in Station Road, Rainham, after he failed to attend a probation appointment.

During his arrest, police seized a Samsung mobile phone that he had failed to disclose to officers, despite being required to do so.

Investigators carried out a forensic examination of the device and discovered that Millson had purchased it immediately after leaving prison.

He had also used a web browser equipped with a built-in Virtual Private Network (VPN), along with software designed to erase internet browsing history and anonymise online searches.

The use of such software was specifically prohibited by the conditions of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Police uncover 49 indecent images of children

Further examination of the phone revealed 49 indecent images of children.

Investigators established that some of the material had been accessed on the very afternoon Millson was released from custody.

On Tuesday, 25 August, he was charged with ten offences:

Three counts of making indecent images of children

Two counts of failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements

Five counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order

Millson pleaded guilty to every charge.

He was subsequently handed a five-year prison sentence at Maidstone Crown Court.

Officer describes disturbing scale of offending

Police Constable Leona Valsler said the speed at which Millson returned to offending demonstrated the risk he posed to children.

She said: “The speed with which he breached his SHPO upon release indicates the severity of his offending and shows the danger he presents to young people.

“The images located on his phone featured extremely young children, and were some of the worst images I’ve seen in my career.

“I am therefore satisfied he will serve such a lengthy sentence behind bars, where he cannot continue offending. This case also highlights how useful SHPOs can be in monitoring and prosecuting criminals who continue to commit sexual offences.”

Sexual Harm Prevention Orders used to restrict offenders

Sexual Harm Prevention Orders are court-imposed restrictions intended to protect the public from individuals who pose a risk of sexual harm.

They can restrict an offender’s internet use, possession of electronic devices and access to certain software.

Breaching an order is a criminal offence that can result in further imprisonment.

Millson’s case highlights how police can use digital forensic evidence and monitoring requirements to identify offenders who continue to commit offences after their release from custody.