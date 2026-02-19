Watch Live
SPEAKING OUT Melksham Man Faces Nine Shocking Charges Against Girlfriend

Published: 1:42 pm February 19, 2026
Updated: 1:42 pm February 19, 2026
A Man From Tidworth Has Been Fined And Banned From The Roads After Being Caught Drink Driving And Possessing An Offensive Weapon

A 27-year-old Melksham man has been hit with nine serious charges after allegedly abusing his girlfriend over a tense nine-day span.

Joe Martin, from Lavender Close, was arrested and held in custody. He appeared this morning at Salisbury Magistrates Court, facing a string of disturbing allegations dating from 9 to 17 February 2026.

Serious Allegations Laid Out

  • Assault causing actual bodily harm
  • Three counts of intentional non-fatal strangulation
  • Controlling and coercive behaviour, including threats to crash a car and to mutilate her, confiscation of her phone to block help, verbal abuse in front of friends, and multiple assaults
  • Two counts of common assault
  • Breaching Domestic Violence Protection Notice and Order

The severity of the charges means the case is likely to be moved to Crown Court for trial. Magistrates will soon decide if Martin will remain behind bars before the next hearing.

Speak Out. Get Help.

Domestic abuse can happen to anyone. If you or someone you know is trapped in an abusive relationship, help is available.

Visit our Domestic Violence Helplines page for local and national support services for both men and women. In an emergency, always dial 999.

 

