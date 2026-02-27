Watch Live
MISCOUNT COVER UP Met Officer Sacked for Abuse, Sexual Misconduct and Cover-Up

A Met Police officer has been axed after a disciplinary panel slammed him for controlling...

Published: 5:25 pm February 27, 2026
Updated: 5:25 pm February 27, 2026

A Met Police officer has been axed after a disciplinary panel slammed him for controlling behaviour, serious sexual offences, and trying to sabotage an investigation.

Grover-Sutton Found Guilty of Five Charges

Police Constable George Grover-Sutton, once part of the Met’s elite MO19 firearms unit, faced a panel that found him guilty of all five allegations. The verdict came down on 26 February.

Chief Superintendent Rachel Walmsley, head of the firearms unit, didn’t mince words: “This officer’s behaviour was utterly unacceptable and a grave breach of the standards the public rightly expect. His actions caused significant harm to a colleague and dented trust in policing.”

Control, Coercion and Harassment

Over several months, Grover-Sutton harassed a serving PC with whom he was in a relationship with. He controlled her, monitored her private messages, and restricted who she could talk to—wrecking her ability to do her job.

Sexual Misconduct and Attempted Cover-Up

The panel heard that the officer forced sexual acts on the victim without consent, ignoring her clear refusals. He also tried to coerce her into lying to investigators to cover his tracks. This attempted perversion of justice sealed his fate.

Dismissed Without Notice and Banned For Life

The panel ruled that Grover-Sutton’s gross misconduct warranted immediate dismissal. He will be added to the College of Policing’s barred list, banning him from any future role in policing.

Chief Supt Walmsley added: “There is no place in the Met for officers who abuse their position. We’re committed to rooting out anyone who harms colleagues and disrespects the public we serve.”

