Police have arrested 266 people and seized 500 knives during a week-long crackdown on knife crime across London.

The Metropolitan Police said 82 of those detained were priority suspects identified through intelligence work as posing a high risk of harm.

Operation Sceptre ran from Monday 16 to Sunday 22 November and included targeted patrols, stop and searches, weapon sweeps, live facial recognition and checks on shops selling knives.

175 weapons seized in east London raids

Among the largest seizures were 175 weapons recovered during searches at two homes in east London on 16 November. Officers found knives including flick knives, button-release knives and machete-style weapons. One suspect was charged with possession offences.

In another operation, officers stopped a stolen vehicle in south London containing four men aged 18 to 27. The Met said officers found several bladed weapons, including a machete carried by a suspect who tried to flee. All four were charged with possessing offensive weapons.

Police also highlighted an arrest linked to a stabbing investigation in east London. A 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man were charged with wounding with intent after officers stopped a vehicle and recovered a machete.

Officers test knife sales at 154 shops

During the operation, officers made 66 arrests in activity where knives were recovered. Test-purchase operations took place at 154 retailers to investigate suspected illegal sales or sales of knives to under-18s.

Officers also deployed knife arches at transport hubs and searched crime hotspots for discarded weapons.

Met says knife-enabled robberies have fallen

Commander James Conway, the Met’s knife-crime lead, said: “Every knife we seize is a weapon that can’t be used to hurt someone. That’s why we’re relentlessly targeting knife crime at every level, from those carrying and using them on our streets to those importing and supplying dangerous weapons into the country.”

According to figures released by the force, knife-enabled robbery fell by 16.6% over the previous 12 months, while overall knife crime offences were down 8.1%.

The Met also said hospital admissions among under-25s following knife attacks had fallen by 54.7% since 2019. These are different measures covering different periods and do not, by themselves, establish the effect of the latest operation.

Police target online sales of prohibited knives

The force said separate investigations into illegal online weapon sales had disrupted more than 120 social media accounts and led to the seizure of more than 600 prohibited weapons.

During the latest crackdown, a 28-year-old man was arrested in east London after Border Force intercepted a curved sword allegedly ordered from China. He was released on police bail while prosecutors considered charges.

The Met said its work against knife crime would continue beyond the week of action, with enforcement targeting those importing, selling and carrying prohibited weapons.