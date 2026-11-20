Metropolitan Police officers are being equipped with handheld facial recognition technology that can help identify people on the street by comparing photographs against police custody records.

The force has launched a six-month pilot involving 100 specially trained officers working in custody suites and on London’s streets.

The new system, known as Operator Initiated Facial Recognition (OIFR), allows officers to take a photograph using a police-issued mobile phone and compare it with images held in the Met’s custody database.

Police say the technology could help identify wanted suspects, protect vulnerable people and alert officers to individuals with a history of carrying weapons, escaping custody or self-harm.

How the Met’s handheld facial recognition system works

Unlike live facial recognition cameras, which scan crowds, the new system requires an officer to take a photograph of a particular individual.

The image is checked against custody photographs, with the software returning a potential match only when it exceeds a threshold informed by independent testing.

A trained officer must then review the result alongside other available information before deciding whether the images match.

Commander Nick John, who is overseeing the pilot, said: “OIFR gives officers another way to establish who they are dealing with. It can help us identify wanted offenders more quickly, protect vulnerable people and alert officers to known risks, such as a history of knife possession.”

He stressed that officers must first exhaust other reasonable methods of establishing someone’s identity.

Police restrict when facial recognition can be used

The Met says officers cannot use the technology to photograph members of the public at random.

Its use is restricted to two circumstances: where officers believe someone has committed a recordable offence, cannot establish their identity and suspect the person has refused to provide details or supplied false information; and following an arrest or detention, when officers are legally permitted to photograph an individual and need to confirm their identity or assess potential risks.

The force says any use must be lawful and proportionate.

However, facial recognition technology has prompted concerns about privacy, accuracy and potential discrimination.

The Met says the pilot will be monitored for accuracy, usage and evidence of disproportionate outcomes, with the results used to assess its future operation.

Woman walking into traffic identified during first day of trial

The Met has already reported using the technology to assist a vulnerable woman during the pilot’s first day.

Officers were called after reports of an intoxicated woman walking into traffic who was unable to identify herself.

Police said the handheld system helped establish her identity, allowing officers to access relevant safeguarding information and arrange appropriate medical attention.

The force said the technology avoided unnecessary delays.

More than 3,000 arrests linked to existing facial recognition deployments

The handheld trial forms part of the Met’s wider expansion of facial recognition technology across London.

According to the force, its separate Live Facial Recognition programme has contributed to more than 3,000 arrests since 2024, including cases involving domestic abuse, rape and child sexual abuse.

More than 2,000 of those arrested have subsequently appeared before the courts, police said.

The six-month handheld trial will inform decisions about whether the new system should be retained, expanded, modified or discontinued.