A Metropolitan Police officer featured in a BBC documentary has been hit with serious charges, including rape and sexual assault.

PC Mahad Abdalla to Face Court

PC Mahad Abdalla, 28, is set to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court in north London this Friday. Alongside rape, he faces charges of strangling a woman, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, assault by penetration, and sexual assault.

Allegations from Off-Duty Incidents

The allegations stem from incidents while Abdalla was off duty and involve a woman known to him. He was attached to the Met’s elite Taskforce unit.

Suspended Since Arrest