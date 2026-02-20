A Metropolitan Police officer featured in a BBC documentary has been hit with serious charges, including rape and sexual assault.
PC Mahad Abdalla to Face Court
PC Mahad Abdalla, 28, is set to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court in north London this Friday. Alongside rape, he faces charges of strangling a woman, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, assault by penetration, and sexual assault.
Allegations from Off-Duty Incidents
The allegations stem from incidents while Abdalla was off duty and involve a woman known to him. He was attached to the Met’s elite Taskforce unit.
Suspended Since Arrest
- Arrested on 14 May 2024, Abdalla was initially bailed pending further enquiries.
- He has been suspended from duty since his arrest.
- The charges were formally brought last month.