EPSTEIN SCANDAL Met Police Probe Epstein Files After Shocking New Claims

  The Met Police have launched a fresh review following the latest dump of millions...

Published: 5:37 pm February 20, 2026
Updated: 5:37 pm February 20, 2026
Newly Released Court Documents Reveal Connections To High-profile Figures In Epstein Case

 

The Met Police have launched a fresh review following the latest dump of millions of Jeffrey Epstein court documents by the US Department of Justice. Claims have surfaced that London airports were used in human trafficking and sexual exploitation linked to Epstein’s network.

Met Scrambles to Get to the Bottom of Epstein Airport Allegations

Officers are now digging into the smears, working closely with law enforcement in the US to chase every lead. The Met is also tracking down current and former protection officers who guarded Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. They’ve been urged to come forward with anything suspicious they witnessed during their service.

No New Charges Yet, But Police Want More Info

Despite widespread media hysteria, the Met confirms no new criminal complaints about sexual offences in the UK have been made so far. They insist anyone with fresh tips or evidence must step up. “All allegations will be taken seriously and investigated where appropriate,” the police state.

Keeping it Tight Amid Ongoing Inter-Force Investigations

  • The Met stresses that protection officers are held to strict professional standards with no wrongdoing found to date.
  • Past Epstein trafficking probes involved close cooperation with the Crown Prosecution Service and US authorities, focusing mainly on crimes committed abroad.
  • Decisions in 2016, and reviews in 2019, 2021, and 2022, ruled out full criminal probes in the UK; victims and lawyers were kept informed.
  • A fresh 2025 assessment looked into claims that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s officer checked into Epstein witness Virginia Giuffre but found no new evidence of crimes.
  • Meanwhile, Thames Valley Police handle related misconduct investigations and all forces coordinate under a national group for consistency.

The Met is playing a cautious game, waiting for concrete leads while the saga unfolds on both sides of the Atlantic.

