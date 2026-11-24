One in eight vapes seized from pupils at schools in south-west London contained illicit drugs, a Metropolitan Police pilot has found, prompting a warning to parents and teachers about the risks of contaminated vaping products.

Officers tested 32 devices confiscated from students using specialist detection equipment commissioned by the Met. Around 12.5% tested positive for illicit substances, including THC and the synthetic cannabinoid known as spice.

The police said the pilot followed reports of children becoming seriously unwell, sometimes requiring hospital treatment, after using vapes they did not realise contained other substances.

Police warn of contaminated vapes in schools

The Met said its portable testing device draws vapour from a vape and screens it for substances such as THC and spice, producing a result within minutes.

The equipment has been used mainly with vapes recovered in schools, with more recent deployments in London’s night-time economy as part of wider work against spiking.

The pilot involved just 32 seized vapes from participating schools. Its findings cannot establish how common drug-containing vapes are among all young people or across London.

The Met also cited separate University of Bath research which found spice in up to a quarter of vapes confiscated from secondary schools in England.

‘Emerging threat to children’

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ben Russell said: “This pilot shows evidence of an emerging threat to children. Our testing has shown that dangerous and illicit substances are finding their way into vaping products being used by children and young people.”

He added: “Whether knowingly or unknowingly, children carrying dangerous substances in schools is concerning. That is why we are not only investing in new technology, developing innovative tactics and pursuing those responsible, but also working directly with young people to help them recognise the risks, make informed choices, and stay safe.”

Police said they were working with schools, colleges, local authorities and safeguarding partners to help young people identify risks and report incidents.

Kingston student lost consciousness after using vape

In one case highlighted by the Met, officers were called to a college in Kingston in April after a 17-year-old lost consciousness following the suspected use of a vape containing drugs.

Police subsequently seized cannabis, a vape device and a bottle of pink liquid labelled “PEACHSILK, 5000MG THC”. Forensic tests later confirmed that two vaping products contained a Class B controlled drug.

The Met said it had received around 200 reports linked to spiking offences involving children over the previous year. It also reported a 36% increase in positive outcomes for spiking offences, alongside an increase in reporting.

Anyone who suspects spiking urged to report it

Mr Russell urged anyone who believed they had been spiked to contact police as soon as possible, explaining that the first 12 to 24 hours can be particularly important for gathering evidence.

Anyone who becomes unexpectedly ill after using a vape should seek medical attention. Police have stressed that suspected spiking incidents should be reported promptly.