Published: 1:22 pm February 13, 2026
Updated: 1:22 pm February 13, 2026

Assembly Member Blasts Live Facial Recognition Over Civil Liberty Fears

The Met Police have been told to immediately stop using Live Facial Recognition (LFR) technology until proper safeguards and rules are put in place. The call comes from Green Party London Assembly Member Zoë Garbett, who warns the surveillance tool risks serious privacy violations.

Facial Recognition Use Doubled in London

After over a decade of trials, the Met has ramped up LFR at major events, including last year’s controversial Notting Hill Carnival. The police claim LFR has already helped take more than 1,700 dangerous offenders off London’s streets this year.

“Live Facial Recognition has taken more than 1,700 dangerous offenders off the streets since the start of 2024, including those wanted for serious offences, such as violence against women and girls,” a Met spokesperson said.

 

Privacy Alarm Bells Ring

But campaigners warn that LFR is a blatant invasion of civil liberties and disproportionately targets Black, Asian and mixed-ethnicity communities. Garbett said the technology turns the basic legal principle of “innocent until proven guilty” on its head by scanning the faces of anyone walking down the street.

 

“Facial recognition is a reversal of the presumption of innocence – the democratic principle that you shouldn’t be spied on unless police suspect you of wrongdoing,” Ms Garbett told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“Walking down a street in London and having your face scanned and compared against a list of wanted people is essentially being part of an identification parade.”

She also slammed the Met for “withholding data” on LFR’s effectiveness and called on the force to reveal true costs and commit to bias-free operations.

 

No Clear Laws, Huge Legal Concerns

Currently, there’s no specific law governing LFR in the UK, leaving the tech unregulated. The Met is facing a High Court challenge from civil rights groups worried about its unchecked expansion.

Despite this, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced plans to expand facial recognition nationwide, ramping up the number of LFR vans from 10 to 50 across England and Wales.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan backs the tech, calling it “vital” for crime prevention, but promises to ensure its deployment remains “legal, ethical and effective.”

“This success has meant 85 per cent of Londoners support our use of the technology to keep them safe,” said a Met Police spokesperson.

“Each deployment is carefully planned in areas with the greatest threat to public safety.”

“We await the High Court’s decision and remain confident LFR use is lawful and transparent.”

Green Assembly Member Demands Change

Ms Garbett wants an urgent halt on all LFR use until laws restrict it to “the most serious crimes.” She urges the Mayor to push ministers to regulate the tech properly, like the European Union’s cautious and limited approach.

“It cannot come at the cost of civil liberties. Until safeguards are in place, we should not be using LFR,” she said.

“The Deputy Mayor has recognised concerns but hasn’t backed stronger recommendations. I hope these voices are heard loud and clear.”

