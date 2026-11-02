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HEAD TEACHER MURDERED Headteacher dragged beneath car for more than a mile murdered as family pay heartbreaking tribute

The family of a much-loved headteacher who was murdered after being struck by a car while cycling home from work have described him as their “anchor” and “our everything”.

Michael Mullins, 56, died after being hit by a car driven by Simon Richardson, 35, who continued driving with the father-of-two trapped beneath the vehicle.

Richardson, of no fixed abode, was found guilty of murder on Friday (30 October) following a two-week trial at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

Mr Mullins had been cycling home from Stretford Grammar School, where he had worked for 17 years, on Monday, 20 April.

The court heard that Richardson failed to give way at a junction in Warburton, near Altrincham, before striking the headteacher.

Instead of stopping to help, he drove away with Mr Mullins trapped beneath his Volvo.

Headteacher dragged more than two kilometres beneath car

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, Richardson drove for approximately 2.2 kilometres before Mr Mullins became dislodged on Wet Gate Lane in Lymm.

The prosecution told the court that Richardson knew the cyclist was trapped beneath his vehicle but continued driving.

During the journey, he stopped and attempted to remove Mr Mullins from underneath the car before driving on.

Richardson later changed vehicles in an attempt to evade capture.

He was arrested on Tuesday, 21 April, following a short police pursuit.

He denied murder throughout the trial, but jurors returned a guilty verdict.

Wife says family has lost its ‘anchor’

Following the verdict, Mr Mullins’ family paid tribute to the husband, father, teacher and friend whose death has devastated their lives.

His wife said: “My past, present and future have been brutally and callously torn apart.”

She described him as irreplaceable to his family, friends and school, adding: “I am, we are, completely bereft and adrift without our anchor, Michael Mullins.”

His son remembered a devoted father who attended his rugby matches and never missed an opportunity to show his support.

He recalled that their final conversation ended with his father reminding him how proud he was of him.

Mr Mullins’ daughter spoke of his love of music, his efforts to learn the guitar and the care he showed his children throughout their lives.

She said: “I am here telling you all that my Dad was and always will be our everything.”

Detectives praise family’s courage

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Edwards, who led the investigation for Greater Manchester Police, praised the family’s courage throughout the court proceedings.

She said: “No family should have to go through the pain of losing a loved one.”

She also thanked members of the public who had stopped to help Mr Mullins and officers who worked to bring the case before the court.

The senior detective urged people to remember Mr Mullins for his kindness, his dedication to education and the lasting impact he had on his family and school community.

Richardson was due to be sentenced on Monday, 2 November 2026. His sentence had not been confirmed in the source material available for this report.

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