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PUB RAPIST Michael Schuchard Jailed for Eight and a Half Years After Attempted Rape and Sexual Assaults in Shoreham

A 63-year-old man who attempted to rape a woman after taking her to his van following a night out in Shoreham has been jailed for eight and a half years.

Michael Schuchard, of no fixed address, was found guilty by a jury at Lewes Crown Court of attempted rape and two counts of sexual assault by penetration.

The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had met Schuchard at a pub in Shoreham between 22 and 23 May 2026.

She later woke inside his van, unable to remember how she had got there, before being subjected to the sexual attacks.

The court heard that the woman was unable to consent to sexual activity.

Schuchard was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday 5 November 2026 and will be subject to sex offender notification requirements for life.

Woman Woke Inside Van After Meeting Schuchard at Pub

The court heard that Schuchard met the victim at a pub in Shoreham before taking her back to his van.

The woman could not recall travelling to the vehicle and woke to find herself inside.

Schuchard attempted to rape her and sexually assaulted her.

Following the ordeal, the woman sought help from NHS health professionals, who received her account of what had happened.

The matter was subsequently reported to Sussex Police, prompting an investigation and Schuchard’s arrest.

Specially trained officers supported the woman throughout the investigation and subsequent court proceedings.

Jury Convicts Schuchard of Three Sexual Offences

Schuchard stood trial at Lewes Crown Court, where a jury found him guilty of attempted rape and two counts of sexual assault by penetration.

He was acquitted of a separate count of rape.

On 5 November, the court sentenced him to eight years and six months in prison.

He will also be required to comply with sex offender notification requirements for the rest of his life.

Victim Describes Nightmares and Trauma

The woman described the lasting emotional consequences of the attack, including ongoing nightmares and trauma.

The court also heard that having to give evidence during Schuchard’s trial had added to her distress.

Detective Constable Tia Grove, of Sussex Police, praised the woman’s courage in reporting what had happened and helping secure a conviction.

She said: “This was a horrifying ordeal for the victim, who reported the experience to health professionals.”

“I would like to commend her for her courage to report what happened to the police and to give evidence in court.”

DC Grove said investigators had been determined to bring Schuchard to justice.

“We were determined to get justice for the victim in this case, and Schuchard is now serving a significant custodial sentence.”

Support Available for Victims of Sexual Offences

Sussex Police has encouraged anyone affected by sexual violence to seek confidential advice and support.

Information about specialist services for victims and survivors is available through Safe:Space Sussex.

The service provides access to information about reporting sexual offences and obtaining emotional and practical support.

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