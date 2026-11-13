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CYBER ATTACK Microsoft outage hits UK police, NHS and schools as worldwide disruption affects hundreds of thousands

A massive worldwide Microsoft outage has disrupted police reporting systems, NHS services, schools and businesses, leaving hundreds of thousands of users struggling to access Outlook, Teams and other essential online services.

The technology giant has confirmed widespread problems affecting its Microsoft 365 platform, with the disruption continuing into Friday morning (13 November) after attempts to restore normal service encountered further difficulties.

Users across more than 70 countries and territories have reported problems, with Outlook email, Microsoft Teams, Copilot and other cloud-based applications affected.

In the UK, police forces have warned that online crime reporting may be disrupted, while NHS organisations and schools have been forced to introduce alternative arrangements.

Microsoft says its engineers are seeing early signs of recovery, but services have not returned to normal.

Police forces warn public over online reporting problems

Several UK police forces have issued warnings after the Microsoft outage affected online reporting systems.

The Metropolitan Police said some online submissions could be disrupted and urged members of the public to use alternative contact methods where necessary.

Similar notices appeared on websites operated by Greater Manchester Police, Dorset Police, Hertfordshire Police and North Yorkshire Police.

Anyone needing to report a non-emergency incident urgently has been advised to call 101 rather than rely on an online form.

The emergency number 999 remains available for immediate emergencies.

NHS services and schools caught up in outage

The disruption has also affected NHS organisations, including GP surgeries and some hospitals.

The NHS in the North East and North Cumbria reported problems with Microsoft services but said there was no known impact on 999 or other emergency services in its area.

Schools have also reported difficulties accessing email systems, with some advising parents to telephone rather than send messages.

Local authorities, including West Northamptonshire Council and North Yorkshire Council, have experienced disruption.

The UK Government said contingency plans were in place to reduce the impact on public services.

Microsoft admits recovery is proving difficult

Microsoft initially attempted to restore affected servers and redirect traffic through alternative infrastructure.

However, the company acknowledged that some changes were not delivering the expected improvements.

Engineers subsequently applied a configuration patch to parts of the system responsible for authentication and network routing.

By Friday morning, Microsoft reported improved server stability, although overall capacity remained below normal levels.

In its latest update, the company said:

Recovery efforts are ongoing across impacted infrastructure. We are seeing early signs of stabilization, but service capacity has not yet returned to normal levels.

The company is gradually bringing servers back online and carefully restoring traffic to prevent further failures.

It has also extended an email timeout window to 48 hours to help protect delayed messages while recovery work continues.

Outlook, Teams and Copilot among affected services

The outage has caused problems across several Microsoft services, including Outlook, Teams, Copilot and parts of the wider Microsoft 365 platform.

Users have reported being unable to open mailboxes, send messages, retrieve emails or access workplace communication tools.

Outage monitoring website Downdetector recorded nearly 130,000 reports of Outlook problems in the United States at the height of the incident.

Problems have also been reported across Europe, Asia and Australia, affecting private businesses and government agencies.

Japan’s government confirmed disruption to its IT infrastructure, while Australian authorities reported problems affecting public-sector operations.

Was the Microsoft outage caused by a cyberattack?

Microsoft has said there is currently no evidence that malicious activity caused the disruption.

The company has linked the technical problems to unavailable servers, infrastructure pressure and configuration issues, although a definitive root cause has not yet been published.

A full investigation report is expected after normal services have been restored.

When will Microsoft Outlook be working again?

Microsoft has not announced a confirmed time for full restoration.

Although its latest engineering updates indicate some improvement, customers may continue to experience intermittent access and delayed emails until recovery is complete.

Users can monitor the official Microsoft service status page for updates.

Business customers can also check the Service Health section of their Microsoft 365 admin centre.

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