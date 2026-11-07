Millions of people using online government services will be offered a new way to prove their identity through their bank account from 2027, ministers have confirmed.

The change will be introduced through GOV.UK One Login, the Government’s digital sign-in service used to access a growing number of public services, including those provided by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA).

Under the plans, people will be able to verify their identity by securely signing into their online banking account, rather than relying solely on existing identity checks.

The Government says the additional method will make it easier for people who struggle to prove who they are using traditional documents or digital verification.

The change is expected to become available in 2027, although an exact launch date has not been announced.

New GOV.UK One Login Bank Account Verification Confirmed

Digital minister Stephanie Peacock confirmed the plans in a written parliamentary answer to Liberal Democrat MP Martin Wrigley.

Mr Wrigley had questioned whether the existing One Login system was suitable for people who experience difficulties verifying their identity.

Responding on 30 October 2026, Ms Peacock said the Government was expanding the methods available.

She said: “We are expanding the ways people can prove their identity, including a new option launching next year that will enable users to prove their identity by securely logging into their bank account.”

The new system will provide another route for identity verification alongside existing methods, including the GOV.UK One Login app, online security questions and checks carried out at participating Post Office branches.

Ministers have not announced that everyone will be required to connect a bank account.

What Does the Change Mean for DWP and HMRC Users?

GOV.UK One Login is designed to provide a single account for accessing participating government services.

It can already be used for a range of transactions, including obtaining proof of certain DWP benefits, accessing participating HMRC services and renewing a driving licence.

The new bank account verification method is intended to help users prove their identity when a government service requires additional checks.

People receiving Personal Independence Payment (PIP) can already use information about their benefit as part of the identity verification process.

The Government is also working with the DWP to extend benefit-based verification to a wider range of payments.

This could provide additional options for claimants who have difficulty using photographic identification or other existing methods.

However, the announcement does not mean benefits will be paid into a new account, that bank details must be changed or that claimants will automatically need to link their bank accounts.

Will Everyone Have to Use GOV.UK One Login?

The Government has confirmed that people who cannot use One Login, or choose not to, must be offered another way to access the relevant service.

In her parliamentary response, Ms Peacock said: “Where users cannot or choose not to use GOV.UK One Login, government services are required to provide alternative routes.”

The available alternatives depend on the government department and service involved.

Existing ways of proving identity through One Login include using the mobile app, answering security questions online or attending a participating Post Office.

The planned banking option will expand those choices rather than replace them.

Security Concerns Raised Over Government Login System

The expansion comes amid continued debate about the security of centralised digital identity systems.

Former Cabinet minister David Davis has previously criticised the One Login programme, warning that concentrating access to government services through a single system could increase the consequences of a serious security breach.

Other MPs have raised concerns about accessibility, privacy and the availability of alternatives for people who do not wish to use digital identity verification.

The Government rejects suggestions that One Login is inherently insecure.

Ministers say the platform is subject to security monitoring, independent assessments and testing, with safeguards intended to protect personal information.

The Government has also introduced passkeys, allowing eligible users to sign in using methods such as a device PIN, fingerprint or facial recognition instead of relying on a conventional password.

When Will Bank Account Verification Become Available?

The new bank account identity verification option is scheduled to launch during 2027.

A specific date and full eligibility requirements have not yet been published.

People using DWP, DVLA, HMRC and other government services should continue following the official sign-in instructions for the service they need.

Anyone receiving an unexpected message asking them to connect a bank account should avoid following unfamiliar links and instead visit the relevant government service directly through GOV.UK.

Further information about the planned changes is available through the official GOV.UK One Login guidance.