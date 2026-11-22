An appeal has been issued to find a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Tottington, near Bury, and is known to spend time in Rochdale and Manchester city centre.

Amelia was last seen on Walshaw Road in Tottington at around 7.15pm on Monday 16 November 2026.

Details circulated from a Greater Manchester Police missing-person appeal say officers have carried out extensive enquiries to establish her whereabouts.

Description of missing Amelia

Amelia is described as white, approximately 5ft 1in to 5ft 2in tall, with dark hair and blonde highlights.

She was last reported wearing a black hoodie with a picture of the Virgin Mary on the back, baggy black leggings and orange or pink trainers.

She is known to frequent Rochdale and Manchester city centre, and people in those areas are being asked to look out for her.

How to contact Greater Manchester Police

Anyone with information about Amelia’s whereabouts should contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 8643 or 101.

The appeal asks people to quote police log 2633 of 15/11/26. The reference date predates the reported last sighting and has been reproduced as supplied.

Call 999 if there is an immediate danger or emergency.