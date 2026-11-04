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Missing Brent teenager Malachi, 16, found dead as family pays heartbreaking tribute

A vulnerable 16-year-old boy who disappeared in north-west London has been found dead, his family and loved ones have announced.

Malachi, who had autism and was at risk of non-epileptic seizures, was reported missing from Brent on Monday, 2 November, prompting an urgent appeal to trace him.

His disappearance sparked serious concerns for his welfare, with relatives and members of the community sharing appeals for information.

In a heartbreaking update, his loved ones confirmed that the teenager had died.

Teenager last seen on Church Road in Brent

Malachi was last seen outside the Saucy Flipper fish bar on Church Road between 5pm and 6pm on Monday.

His family had been desperately trying to establish his whereabouts after he failed to return.

During the search, it was reported that his bag had been found on a Route 18 bus.

The teenager was considered particularly vulnerable because of his autism and the possibility of experiencing non-epileptic seizures.

There were also concerns because he was due to attend a medical appointment.

An urgent missing-person appeal was circulated across social media as relatives and members of the public attempted to help locate him.

Family confirms heartbreaking news

In a statement shared following the search, Malachi’s loved ones announced his death.

“It is with an unbelievably heavy heart that I share the heartbreaking news that Malachi has passed away,” the statement said.

“Please hold his family and loved ones in your prayers as they face this unimaginable loss.

“May they find strength, comfort and love in the support of our community.”

The statement also thanked everyone who had helped publicise the appeal.

“Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal and helped in the search for Malachi.”

Circumstances surrounding death not yet confirmed

The circumstances surrounding Malachi’s death have not been publicly established in the information released so far.

No confirmed cause of death or details of where he was found have been provided.

There has also been no publicly verified police statement confirming whether his death is being treated as suspicious.

The family’s announcement has brought a tragic end to the search for the missing teenager, whose disappearance prompted concern across the Brent community.

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