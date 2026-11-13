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MISSING SCHOOL GIRL Urgent appeal to find vulnerable missing woman last seen boarding bus at Hillingdon Hospital without shoes

An urgent appeal has been issued to help find a vulnerable young woman who was last seen boarding a bus at Hillingdon Hospital in west London.

Grace, who has additional support needs, was last seen on the morning of Friday 13 November 2026, according to an appeal shared with UKNIP. Those concerned for her welfare fear for her safety.

She was reportedly wearing a Harry Potter or Hogwarts fleece top, blue jogging bottoms and bright yellow socks. She had no shoes on when last seen.

Description of missing woman Grace

Grace is described as approximately 5ft tall, possibly slightly taller. The bus route and her intended destination have not been confirmed.

Appeal for information

Anyone who has seen Grace or knows where she might be is asked to call police on 999, quoting CAD 19590/13NOV.

Even small details about possible sightings could help establish where she travelled after leaving the hospital.

 

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