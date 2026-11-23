Police are appealing for help to find a missing 15-year-old girl who is believed to be in the Medway area.

Honey Mendal was last seen in London on Tuesday 17 November 2026, according to Kent Police.

Officers believe she may be frequenting Chatham and Strood and have asked the public to help establish her whereabouts.

Description of missing teenager

Honey is described by police as Black, of slim build, with black and red braided hair.

It is not known what she was wearing when she went missing or what clothing she may now have on.

How to contact Kent Police

Officers say they are concerned for Honey’s welfare.

Anyone with urgent information about where she is should call 999 and quote 22-1242.

People with other information can contact Kent Police on 101 or through the live chat service on the force’s website.