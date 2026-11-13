Police have launched an appeal to find a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Fleet, Hampshire, on Thursday evening.

Lorena was last seen in the Elvetham Heath area at approximately 6pm on 12 November 2026.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary issued a public appeal on Friday (13 November), asking anyone who has seen the teenager or knows where she might be to contact officers immediately.

Lorena is described as white, with shoulder-length brown hair, an athletic build and braces.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a long-sleeved brown top and blue-grey Nike jogging bottoms.

Police appeal for information

Officers are urging anyone who may have seen Lorena in Fleet or the surrounding area to come forward.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 999, quoting police reference 44260555834.

The appeal was issued by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary through its official Facebook account.

Police have not publicly disclosed the circumstances surrounding her disappearance or provided further information about where she may have travelled.