Leicestershire Police have revealed the missing man at the heart of a murder investigation is 60-year-old Gary Piatek.

Twelve Arrested, Nine Still in Custody

On Tuesday, 10 February, 12 people were arrested in connection with Mr Piatek’s suspected murder. Nine remain in police custody. Two men, aged 25 and 23, have been released under investigation, while a 23-year-old woman has been freed with no further action.

Extensive Search Underway in Evington

Investigators say Mr Piatek was last seen in April 2024. Since then, there has been no sign of life. Police are carrying out a deep and detailed search at a Broad Street property in Evington, using specialist search officers, heavy machinery, and crime scene experts. The operation includes digging into the ground around the premises and will continue over the coming weeks.

Police Appeal for Information

Six men aged between 21 and 61, and two women aged 29 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of murder. A 50-year-old man is also held on suspicion of assisting an offender. Officers urge anyone with info to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 221 of 9 February 2026.