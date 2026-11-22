An appeal is circulating for information about a 13-year-old boy reported missing from Godstone in Surrey, who may have travelled towards Norfolk.

Nicholas was reported missing at around 6.15pm on Saturday 21 November 2026, according to an appeal shared on social media.

The appeal says he may be travelling on foot or using public transport and could be accompanied by two girls of a similar age.

Description of missing Nicholas

Nicholas is described as around 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a black coat, a black Nike tracksuit and black-and-white Nike Air Jordan trainers.

The appeal expresses concern for his welfare and asks anyone who has seen him or knows where he may be to contact police.

Information for police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting CAD 0556 21 NOV 26, the reference given in the circulated appeal. Call 999 if there is an immediate danger or emergency.