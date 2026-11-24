Police have appealed for help finding an eight-year-old girl reported missing after school in Hull on Tuesday afternoon.

Sophie was last seen in the Newington Street area of the city at approximately 3.15pm on 24 November 2026, according to details of an appeal attributed to Humberside Police.

She was reported missing at around 3.30pm, and a search was launched as evening approached.

What Sophie was last seen wearing

The child is described as having mousey-blonde hair, purple glasses and a headband.

She is believed to have been wearing a blue blazer, a white shirt, black leggings and odd socks.

Police appeal for information

Anyone who knows Sophie’s whereabouts or has information that could help the search should contact Humberside Police on 101. Call 999 if she is seen in immediate danger or an urgent police response is needed.

Editorial update: This report reflects the initial appeal on Tuesday 24 November. A later confirmed update on whether Sophie has been found was not available at the time of drafting. The current status should be confirmed with Humberside Police before publication.