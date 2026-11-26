Police are growing increasingly concerned for a 46-year-old man who has been missing from the Tadpole Garden Village area of Swindon since Monday afternoon.

Courtenay was last seen on Monday, 23 November, and was reported missing the following day. Wiltshire Police issued a public appeal on Thursday, 26 November, asking for help tracing him.

Officers said they are concerned for his welfare.

Description of missing man Courtenay

Courtenay is described as Black, approximately 6ft 1in tall and of slim build. He is either bald or has closely shaved hair.

Police have released two photographs to help the public identify him. One shows him holding a race number and is believed to have been taken last year. A second was taken around two weeks before the appeal.

The force has also released an image of the shoes he is thought to be wearing, but officers do not have a description of the rest of his clothing.

How to contact Wiltshire Police

Anyone who has seen Courtenay or knows where he may be is urged to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting reference 54260140889.

In an emergency, call 999.