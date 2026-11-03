A public appeal has been issued to help find a missing military veteran who was last seen in Bournemouth on Monday evening.

Scott Yates, 46, was reportedly last seen in the Winton area of the Dorset town at approximately 5pm on Monday, 2 November 2026.

Those seeking to locate him say his mobile phone is switched off and attempts to contact him have gone unanswered, raising serious concerns for his welfare.

Scott was last known to be wearing blue jeans and a dark parka jacket.

A photograph circulated with the appeal is understood to have been taken approximately five days before he was reported missing.

Appeal for information in Bournemouth and Dorset

People in Winton, Bournemouth and surrounding parts of Dorset are being asked to remain alert for anyone matching Scott’s description.

Anyone who has seen Scott or has information that could help establish his whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police on 101, quoting the reference supplied with the appeal, 503/211.

In an emergency, or where someone is believed to be in immediate danger, call 999.

The circumstances of Scott’s disappearance have not been independently confirmed by UKNIP, and the appeal remains subject to police verification.