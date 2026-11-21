An appeal has been issued for help finding a 15-year-old girl missing from Sheffield who is believed to be in Leeds city centre.

The teenager, named only as Zamzam, may have been wearing her school uniform when she went missing, although it is thought she may have since changed clothes.

She is reported to have been wearing black Nike trainers with gold highlights.

People in Sheffield, Leeds and surrounding areas are being asked to look out for her and pass any relevant information to police.

How to report a sighting

Anyone who has seen Zamzam or knows where she might be can contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log 661 of 20 November 2026.