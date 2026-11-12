A 29-year-old man who broke into a family home in Cardiff in the middle of the night and committed sexual offences in front of two children has been jailed for six years.

Mohammed Abbas entered the property shortly before 2am on Thursday 30 July 2026, disturbing three sisters who were asleep in a bedroom.

The two younger girls and their older sister woke to find Abbas inside their home. He exposed himself and began masturbating in front of them.

Other family members were alerted by the disturbance, prompting Abbas to flee.

At Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday 10 November, Abbas was sentenced to six years in prison with an extended licence period of three years after admitting burglary, trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence and two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

Children Woke to Find Intruder in Bedroom

The court heard that one of the sisters woke to find Abbas crouching in a corner of the bedroom.

She screamed, waking the others, but Abbas continued his sexual behaviour despite their distress.

The court was told that he moved further into the room and came so close to one of the girls that she repeatedly struck him with a pillow.

The disturbance alerted other members of the household, and Abbas fled the property.

Judge Lucy Crowther told the defendant that she was satisfied he had intended to rape at least one of the girls.

The incident left the family deeply distressed and fearful in their own home.

Arrested in Grangetown Hours After Attack

South Wales Police launched an immediate investigation following the break-in.

Detectives examined CCTV footage from neighbouring properties, helping them identify Abbas as a suspect.

He was arrested at his accommodation in Grangetown, Cardiff, at approximately 3.30pm the same day.

Officers recovered property stolen from the family home, including a jacket and a pair of AirPods.

Abbas initially denied responsibility, but police also obtained DNA evidence linking him to the bedroom door handle.

He subsequently admitted the offences in October, meaning the victims were spared the ordeal of giving evidence at trial.

Mother Describes Lasting Trauma Suffered by Children

In an emotional victim impact statement read to Cardiff Crown Court, the children’s mother described the effect the attack had on her daughters.

The court heard that the incident had affected their emotional wellbeing, education and sense of safety at home.

She said:

“The hardest part is knowing that I can’t simply take these memories away from them.

“I can comfort them and support them but I can’t undo what happened.”

The court heard that the impact of the break-in extended beyond the night itself, leaving the family struggling with the memories of what happened.

Judge Imposes Extended Sentence

Judge Lucy Crowther imposed a six-year custodial term and an additional three-year licence extension after identifying the risk Abbas posed to women and girls.

The extended licence period means Abbas will remain subject to supervision after his release from prison.

Abbas had pleaded guilty to burglary, trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence and two offences of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child for sexual gratification.

Detective Praises Victims’ Bravery

Detective Chief Inspector Catherine Loosemore, of South Wales Police, said the swift police response had been essential in bringing Abbas to justice.

She said:

“Everyone has the right to feel safe in their own home and our immediate response on July 30 meant Mohammed Abbas was arrested later the same day.”

DCI Loosemore described Abbas as a dangerous individual and said stranger attacks of this nature were extremely unusual in Cardiff.

She added:

“A thorough and extensive investigation, which included the swift arrest and recovery of stolen property, ensured Abbas could be brought to justice.”

Praising the victims, she said:

“It must have been absolutely terrifying for them, and they have been extremely brave throughout this ordeal.”

The detective said police hoped the sentencing would provide some reassurance to the family as they worked to regain their confidence and sense of security.