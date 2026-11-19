A gunman who shot dead two men as they sat inside an Audi in Wolverhampton has been convicted of double murder following a dispute over damaged vehicles.

Mohammed Maneer Khan fired eight shots into the car in Whitmore Reans shortly after 3am on 19 September 2025, killing 28-year-old Duaine Mills and 32-year-old Syed Zain Ali.

Mr Mills died at the scene, while Mr Ali remained unconscious in hospital until his death five days later, on 24 September.

Both men suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the head. A third man sitting in the back of the vehicle escaped without injury.

Following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court, Khan was convicted on Wednesday 18 November of two counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm.

Vehicle dispute escalated into fatal shooting

Jurors heard the killings followed a series of incidents involving damage to two cars.

In August 2025, a black Audi linked to Khan and a silver BMW associated with the victims had travelled to Manchester for the same music event. The BMW was subsequently found damaged.

The dispute continued into September when CCTV captured three men attacking the black Audi with a hammer and metal bar in Harrow Street, Wolverhampton.

Shortly after 3am on 19 September, the men returned to a silver Audi parked nearby.

Khan, who lived in nearby Great Hampton Street, then appeared and fired eight shots into the vehicle.

The wounded occupants’ car moved forward into Leicester Street before crashing into a parked van.

Despite emergency services arriving within minutes, Mr Mills could not be saved. Mr Ali died in hospital five days later.

Killer arrested while attempting to obtain false passport

Khan fled Wolverhampton after the shootings, prompting an extensive police investigation and a public appeal to trace him.

He remained wanted until 20 November 2025, when detectives arrested him at a passport office in Birmingham.

Investigators discovered he had been attempting to obtain a passport using another man’s identity, with assistance from Yaseen Patel.

Officers examined encrypted mobile phone messages containing personal details required for the fraudulent application, including information about the other man’s family, education and employment.

Khan had also shaved his head and beard to resemble the man whose identity he was attempting to use. He later admitted fraud.

Patel, of Bromford Way, Birmingham, was found guilty of perverting the course of justice. A third man was acquitted of the same offence.

Families devastated by double murder

The jury returned its verdict against Khan after deliberating for less than three hours.

Senior investigating officer Jenny Birch, from West Midlands Police’s Homicide Team, said the investigation had involved extensive work to identify and capture the gunman.

She said the killings had devastated the families of Duaine Mills and Syed Zain Ali, as well as others who knew them.

Police also pledged to pursue those who help serious offenders escape justice.

Khan, of Great Hampton Street, Wolverhampton, and Patel are due to be sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on 18 December 2026.