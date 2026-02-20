Monster Jailed for 21 Years Over Dementia Patient Rapes

Joshua Springer, 36, is behind bars for 21 years after pleading guilty to nine counts of rape. The vile offences were committed against three dementia sufferers at a care home in Stamford, plus a fourth victim in North Yorkshire.

Life-Long Sexual Harm Prevention Order Issued

Lincoln Crown Court handed down the hefty sentence on Friday, 20 February. Alongside jail time, Springer was slapped with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order that lasts the rest of his life.

Care Home and Victims Kept Anonymous

Police have kept the identities of the care home and the victims under wraps to protect the vulnerable elderly. Springer, once living in Cornstall Buildings, Stamford, also admitted charges related to indecent images of children.

Confession Came Months Earlier

Springer had already pleaded guilty to these shocking crimes last December at the same court, paving the way for today’s sentencing.