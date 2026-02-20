Watch Live
BABY KILLER Mother Found Guilty of Killing Baby Daughter in West Bromwich

A 31-year-old woman has been found guilty of murdering her two-month-old baby daughter in a...

Published: 10:09 pm February 20, 2026
Updated: 10:09 pm February 20, 2026

A 31-year-old woman has been found guilty of murdering her two-month-old baby daughter in a shocking case that has rocked West Bromwich.

Harleen’s Fatal Injuries Don’t Add Up

Zara Arsalan, who pleaded not guilty, was convicted today at Coventry Crown Court of killing baby Harleen in 2020. On 23 July that year, emergency services were called after Harleen was found unresponsive, reportedly after falling from her mother’s lap.

Paramedics arrived to find the infant with unstable breathing and a serious head injury. Harleen was rushed to the hospital but tragically died the next day.

The post-mortem revealed horrific injuries — multiple skull fractures, bleeding on the brain, broken ribs, and a fractured collarbone. Experts said the injuries were inconsistent with a simple fall and more likely caused by blunt force trauma. There was also evidence that the baby had been shaken.

Justice for Harleen

Arsalan was arrested and charged with murder. She consistently denied responsibility, lying about events despite overwhelming evidence against her.

“This is an incredibly tragic case. Harleen was only two months old when she died at the hands of the person who should have been doing everything to keep her safe,” said Detective Chief Inspector Phil Poole from the Homicide Unit.

“Arsalan has never taken responsibility for her actions. Instead, she has repeatedly lied about what happened to Harleen despite being shown evidence that rejects her claims.”

“I want to thank all of the officers involved as I know they were deeply affected by this investigation. They have worked incredibly hard to get justice for Harleen and her family.”

Zara Arsalan will be sentenced on 12 March.

