Mother Left Fighting For Life After Petrol Bomb Attack in Stoke

A 31-year-old mum has been left with life-changing injuries after a brutal petrol-bomb attack on her Stoke-on-Trent home. She suffered 65% burns and spent two months in a coma. After the ordeal, she had to relearn how to walk.

The horrifying attack on Beverley Drive came on 16 December 2021, when a gang set her house ablaze in an act of revenge. Her 13-year-old daughter also suffered burns but managed to escape by breaking a bedroom window.

Gang’s Fiery Revenge After Brawl Turns Violent

The attack was sparked by a brutal brawl earlier that day on Kildare Street, Longton, involving several men, including Naveed Hussain and Bilal Ahmed. Kashif Ahmed was stabbed during the fight. Hours later, the same group targeted Naveed’s Beverley Drive home, demanding to speak to him before launching the petrol bombs.

The mother was covered in petrol and set on fire. She also broke ribs, fractured her pelvis, and suffered a lacerated liver after jumping from an upstairs window to escape the flames. Her daughter’s quick thinking saved them both from even worse tragedy.

10 Men Found Guilty After 11-Week Trial

After an 11-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court, 10 men were convicted for their roles in the attack:

Shakil Uddin , 23, Oldham – Attempted murder and arson

, 23, Oldham – Attempted murder and arson Lukman Khan , 24 & Riyadh Iqbal , 23, Stoke-on-Trent – Grievous bodily harm and arson

, 24 & , 23, Stoke-on-Trent – Grievous bodily harm and arson Muhammad Sufyaan-Shah , 25 & Tayyeb Majeed , 23, Stoke-on-Trent – Grievous bodily harm

, 25 & , 23, Stoke-on-Trent – Grievous bodily harm Ali Abbas , 22 & Haris Mahmood , 21, Stoke-on-Trent – Admitted attempted murder and arson

, 22 & , 21, Stoke-on-Trent – Admitted attempted murder and arson Others pleaded guilty to violent disorder and possession of weapons.

All remain in custody awaiting sentencing.

Police and Fire Service Praise Team Effort to Deliver Justice

“This was a very detailed and thorough investigation. We left no stone unturned to examine the circumstances of this case,” said Detective Constable Howard Davies. “It was a horrific ordeal for a mother to be set on fire in her own home in front of her daughter.”

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Michelle Hickmott added: “We are extremely pleased with the outcome. Our teams used specialist skills to confirm the fire was deliberate and played a key role in bringing the arsonists to justice.”

This brutal act of revenge has shaken the community, but the tireless work of police and fire services has ensured those responsible face the full force of the law.

