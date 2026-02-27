Watch Live
SEND DOWN ‘Mr Nobody’ Crime Boss Jailed After Gun Factory Bust

An organised crime chief who called himself ‘Mr Nobody’ has been locked up for more...

Published: 1:31 pm February 27, 2026
Updated: 1:32 pm February 28, 2026

An organised crime chief who called himself ‘Mr Nobody’ has been locked up for more than 16 years. Paul Lynam masterminded a plot to turn over 150 blank guns into deadly pistols in makeshift gun factories across the South East.

Massive Firearms Haul Uncovered by SEROCU

The South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) swooped after uncovering two major conspiracies. A total of 153 Top Venting Blank Firearms (TVBFs) were found converted into live weapons, alongside hundreds of rounds of illegal ammunition.

Lynam, 45, fled the country but was caught in Barcelona in August 2024 and extradited back to the UK by November. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sell/provide prohibited weapons and ammunition, plus money laundering.

Gang Members Also Sent Down

  • Damon Denham, 36, got 13 years over similar charges.
  • Chad Blackwell, 34, handed 11 years and 3 months.
  • Daniel Boyd, 42, jailed for 8 years 3 months.
  • Perry Binns, 37, locked up for 8 years with heroin charges added.
  • Steve Jones, 46, received a 10-year sentence.

All pleaded guilty to conspiracy related to firearms and ammunition. Police raids at homes and an industrial unit uncovered 83 converted handguns, 70 more firearms, thousands of rounds of ammo, and conversion equipment like lathes and tools.

Police Slam Ruthless Gun Runners

“Lynam and his crew showed zero regard for the danger they posed,” said Det Chief Insp Clair Trueman. “Their only goal was profit, ignoring the harm these weapons could cause in our communities.”

“The hefty sentence highlights the serious threat they presented and wraps up a complex international probe by SEROCU. We remain committed to smashing organised crime and stopping illegal guns.”

Watch Live