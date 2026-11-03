An 11-night Caribbean cruise has been cancelled after the US Coast Guard detained the MSC Poesia at PortMiami, leaving thousands of holidaymakers facing disrupted travel plans.

The cruise ship was due to leave Miami, Florida, on Sunday, 1 November, for a voyage visiting several destinations across the Caribbean and Central America.

Instead, the vessel remained in port after Coast Guard officials launched an expanded inspection to establish whether it complied with international maritime safety standards and US regulations.

MSC Cruises has now confirmed the sailing will not go ahead, with affected passengers being offered full refunds and assistance returning home.

US Coast Guard orders expanded inspection of cruise ship

Coast Guard Sector Miami detained the MSC Poesia on Sunday while passengers were aboard the vessel.

Officials said inspectors were carrying out additional checks to verify the ship’s compliance with international safety requirements.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said: “The Coast Guard is tasked with verifying safe and secure commerce.”

The agency added that protecting passengers, crew, the vessel and the environment remained the Captain of the Port’s priority.

Authorities have not disclosed the specific issue that prompted the expanded inspection or confirmed whether inspectors identified any particular safety deficiency.

MSC Cruises cancels 11-night Caribbean voyage

The inspection left the cruise liner unable to depart as scheduled, with passengers facing an extended stay at PortMiami.

MSC Cruises initially said it was cooperating with the authorities and keeping guests informed about the delay.

However, the company subsequently announced that the entire sailing had been cancelled because a regulatory matter could not be resolved in time.

MSC Cruises said: “We recognise how disappointing and frustrating this news is for our guests, and we sincerely apologise for the disruption to their holiday.”

The company confirmed that passengers would receive a full refund of their cruise fare and support with their journey home.

Guests have also been allowed to remain aboard the ship until Thursday, 5 November, while making alternative travel arrangements.

Caribbean and Central America itinerary abandoned

The MSC Poesia had been scheduled to visit destinations including Jamaica, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras and Belize during its 11-night round-trip voyage from Miami.

The cancellation means those scheduled port calls will no longer take place as planned.

The vessel has capacity for approximately 3,223 passengers and more than 1,000 crew members, although the exact number of travellers affected by the cancellation has not been confirmed.

Passengers face disruption after unexpected detention

Passengers who had boarded expecting to begin their Caribbean holiday instead found themselves waiting for updates as the inspection continued.

Some travellers were reportedly offered transport to a nearby shopping area while the ship remained in port, although details of those arrangements have not been independently confirmed.

MSC Cruises has said it is assisting affected guests with travel arrangements following the cancellation.

Passengers are being advised to check directly with the cruise operator or their travel agent regarding refunds and onward travel.

Why was the MSC Poesia detained?

The US Coast Guard has not publicly identified the precise reason for the expanded inspection.

The agency’s responsibility includes checking foreign-flagged ships operating in US waters for compliance with applicable maritime safety and environmental requirements.

Detention can prevent a vessel from departing until the relevant regulatory concerns have been addressed.

MSC Cruises has acknowledged that a regulatory issue prevented the sailing from proceeding but has not disclosed further technical details.

It remains unclear when the MSC Poesia will receive permission to leave PortMiami or whether subsequent voyages will be affected.