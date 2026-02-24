On 22 January 2026, two men from Oldham (43) and Rochdale (53) were nabbed on suspicion of facilitating child sexual offences and conspiracy. The same day, a 40-year-old Oldham man was hauled in over rape allegations.

Then on 4 February, West Yorkshire saw two more arrests: a 45-year-old suspected of arranging or facilitating child sex offences, and a 39-year-old accused of raping a female under 16. All suspects have been bailed under strict conditions. Survivors who have stepped forward have been kept updated on the investigation’s progress by Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

These latest arrests bring the tally in Operation Sherwood to 27 men so far.

Rochdale Man Slapped with 13½-Year Jail Term

Today (23 February 2026), Manchester Crown Court sentenced 23-year-old Omar Saif from Rochdale to 13 years and six months behind bars, plus five years’ extended licence. Saif pleaded guilty to a string of child sex offences at hearings spanning 2024 to 2026.

Shocking Details of Saif’s Crimes

Two counts of sexual activity with a child under 16

Six counts of sexual communication with a child

Two counts of inciting a girl under 16 to engage in sexual activity

Blackmail

Making indecent images of children (44 Category A, six Category B, 105 Category C)

Saif has been held on remand since his September 2023 arrest, after a parent reported he lured a 14-year-old girl to a secluded spot in Rochdale and assaulted her.

Digital forensic analysis uncovered Saif’s disturbing messages with girls aged 13 to 17. He pressured them into meetings, coaxed them to remove boys from friends lists, and share locations. He also lied about his age and coerced explicit images from minors who were well below the age of consent.

GMP Praise Courage of Victims

Greater Manchester Police praised the bravery of those who came forward, stressing that the investigation is ongoing and offenders will continue to be brought to justice.