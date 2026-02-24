Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

MASS ARRESTS Multiple Arrests Across Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire

On 22 January 2026, two men from Oldham (43) and Rochdale (53) were nabbed on...

Published: 1:41 pm February 24, 2026
Updated: 1:41 pm February 24, 2026

On 22 January 2026, two men from Oldham (43) and Rochdale (53) were nabbed on suspicion of facilitating child sexual offences and conspiracy. The same day, a 40-year-old Oldham man was hauled in over rape allegations.

Then on 4 February, West Yorkshire saw two more arrests: a 45-year-old suspected of arranging or facilitating child sex offences, and a 39-year-old accused of raping a female under 16. All suspects have been bailed under strict conditions. Survivors who have stepped forward have been kept updated on the investigation’s progress by Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

These latest arrests bring the tally in Operation Sherwood to 27 men so far.

Rochdale Man Slapped with 13½-Year Jail Term

Today (23 February 2026), Manchester Crown Court sentenced 23-year-old Omar Saif from Rochdale to 13 years and six months behind bars, plus five years’ extended licence. Saif pleaded guilty to a string of child sex offences at hearings spanning 2024 to 2026.

Shocking Details of Saif’s Crimes

  • Two counts of sexual activity with a child under 16
  • Six counts of sexual communication with a child
  • Two counts of inciting a girl under 16 to engage in sexual activity
  • Blackmail
  • Making indecent images of children (44 Category A, six Category B, 105 Category C)

Saif has been held on remand since his September 2023 arrest, after a parent reported he lured a 14-year-old girl to a secluded spot in Rochdale and assaulted her.

Digital forensic analysis uncovered Saif’s disturbing messages with girls aged 13 to 17. He pressured them into meetings, coaxed them to remove boys from friends lists, and share locations. He also lied about his age and coerced explicit images from minors who were well below the age of consent.

GMP Praise Courage of Victims

Greater Manchester Police praised the bravery of those who came forward, stressing that the investigation is ongoing and offenders will continue to be brought to justice.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

MAJOR RESPONCE Six Fire Engines Battle Early Morning Blaze in Berwick

National News

REUNITED Stolen Spaniel Honey Found 160 Miles Away in Dorset and Reunited with Family

UK News

EPSTEIN SCANDAL Lord Peter Mandelson Arrested and Released on Bail in Epstein Scandal

UK News

GUILTY PLEA Senior Nurse Caught Sexually Assaulting Four Colleagues at Queen’s Hospital

UK News

RELEASED ON POLICE BAIL

TIGHT LIPPED Ex-Government Minister Arrested in Misconduct Probe released on Bail

Breaking News, London, UK News, Wiltshire

Suspected Rapist Blunder: Freed by Mistake, Flees UK Before Trial

UK News

Two Men Jailed for Brutal Sheep Attack on South Downs

National News, sussex, UK News

HIT BY A TRAIN Emergency Incident Near Norwood Junction Causes Major Rail Disruption Across South London

Breaking News, London, sussex, UK News

SHOCKING Southsea Shop Shut After Shocking Mouse Infestation

UK News

MIRACULOUSLY ESCAPE Van Explosion at Fleet Services: Driver Miraculously Escapes Flames

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

POLICE STAND OFF Baby Kidnapper Brought Down Without a Shot Fired

Crime, UK News

Baby Kidnapper Brought Down Without a Shot Fired

Crime, UK News

HEART BREAKING Soldier’s Final Call to Ex: “You Won’t Hear From Me Again” Before 80mph Crash

UK News

Soldier’s Final Call to Ex: “You Won’t Hear From Me Again” Before 80mph Crash

UK News

FATAL STABBING Two Men Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Winson Green

Crime, UK News

Two Men Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Winson Green

Crime, UK News
MORE FOR YOU

A29 Shut After Massive HGV Crash Near Madehurst

National News

A29 Shut After Massive HGV Crash Near Madehurst

National News

RISKY RESCUE Cockapoo Rescued After 11-Hour Cliff Drama in Dorset

UK News

Cockapoo Rescued After 11-Hour Cliff Drama in Dorset

UK News

HIT BY A TRAIN Tragic Fatality on London Rails Shuts Down Line

UK News

Tragic Fatality on London Rails Shuts Down Line

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Witnesses Sought After Shocking Sittingbourne Assault – UKNIP

RUSHED TO HOSPITIAL Nonagenarian Hurt in Shocking Canterbury Crash

UK News
Witnesses Sought After Shocking Sittingbourne Assault – UKNIP

Nonagenarian Hurt in Shocking Canterbury Crash

UK News

ROBOCOP 118 Ashford Cop Bags Over 100 Arrests in a Year

UK News

Ashford Cop Bags Over 100 Arrests in a Year

UK News

NAMED AND PICTURED First Photo of Man Fatally Stabbed on Wimbledon Night Out

UK News

First Photo of Man Fatally Stabbed on Wimbledon Night Out

UK News
Watch Live