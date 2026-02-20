Mum, 47, Dies Days After Being Found Injured – Man, 50, Charged with Murder

Tragedy strikes as a devoted mum-of-two dies days after being found seriously injured inside her home. A 50-year-old man has now been charged with her murder.

Mum Found Severely Injured at Home

Helen Bird, 47, was discovered badly hurt inside a house on High Street, Chelveston, on February 2. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she tragically passed away eight days later. Police immediately launched a murder investigation.

Man Charged Over Helen’s Death

Northamptonshire Police have charged a 50-year-old man in connection with Helen’s death. The shocking case has rocked the quiet community as officers continue their inquiries.

Family Pays Heartbreaking Tribute

“Helen was a deeply loved daughter, devoted mother of two, sister, and friend. She was kind, selfless, and loyal, with her children always at the centre of her world. Helen’s warmth, compassion, and quiet strength touched everyone who knew her. We are devastated by her loss and immensely proud of the woman she was. We respectfully ask for privacy as we come to terms with this heartbreaking loss and thank everyone for their support.” — Helen’s family

Police Statement

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said:

“Helen Bird was seriously injured following an incident inside a property in Chelveston on the morning of February 2. She was taken to hospital but sadly died eight days later. A murder investigation was launched, and a 50-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident. Helen’s family have shared a moving tribute highlighting the loss of a wonderful woman who had so much to live for.”

The community mourns the loss of a “deeply loved” mum as police pursue justice in this tragic case.