SHOCKING ATTACK Mum Jailed for Shaking Two-Year-Old Daughter to Death

Published: 5:44 am February 14, 2026
Updated: 5:44 am February 14, 2026

A Manchester mum has been locked up for nine years after admitting she shook her two-year-old daughter to death — then lied about it.

Shocking Death of Toddler Omra

Morsal Mohammed Naim, 32, told emergency services her daughter Omra had choked on a biscuit. But paramedics found no signs of choking when they arrived.

Omra was rushed to Manchester Children’s Hospital with catastrophic brain injuries. Despite medical efforts, she died nearly three months later from severe head trauma.

During the trial at Manchester Crown Court, Naim pleaded guilty to manslaughter, dropping earlier false stories about her daughter’s injuries.

 

Father Also Sentenced for Child Cruelty

Omra’s father, Firooz Wali Jan, 32, was sentenced to six years and nine months after admitting to child cruelty involving injuries to Omra’s hand, neck, and arm.

Both parents had denied causing Omra’s death initially, but later admitted to abuse during the proceedings.

CPS Speaks Out on Cruel Killing

“Morsal Mohammed Naim not only shook her daughter to death, but then lied about what she had done,” said Alan Richardson from the Crown Prosecution Service.

“As her mother, Naim should have cared for two-year-old Omra and kept her safe. Instead, she inflicted the catastrophic injuries that caused Omra’s death. It is a killing almost impossible to comprehend in its cruelty and sheer senselessness.”

Richardson praised the combined efforts of the CPS and Greater Manchester Police in building a strong case that led to the guilty plea.

The Grim Facts Behind the Case

  • A family member called 999 on 30 November 2023 after Omra was found not breathing at home.
  • Paramedics faced delays entering the house but found Omra in cardiac arrest.
  • Hospital scans revealed brain bleeding, a healing rib fracture, and eye haemorrhages — injuries inconsistent with choking or accidental falls.
  • Multiple police interviews revealed contradictory stories from Naim before she confessed to shaking Omra to dislodge a biscuit.
  • Experts confirmed Omra’s fatal injuries resulted from violent shaking, not choking or accidental trauma.

Sentencing took place at Manchester Crown Court on 13 February 2026, bringing some closure to the horrific case.

