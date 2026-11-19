A woman who was previously strangled and threatened with a knife by an abusive former partner has told a court she no longer feels safe after he breached a restraining order.

Billy Magee, 47, of Abbey Wood, contacted Gemma Brummitt in February 2026 after his release from prison, despite being prohibited from doing so.

He pleaded guilty to harassment in breach of a restraining order and was sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

Victim describes impact of harassment

Ms Brummitt told the court: “Despite the restraining order, I feel vulnerable and unsafe as he has breached the very prohibitions put in place to protect me.”

She described planning her journeys and social activities carefully and said friends delayed posting photographs online to avoid revealing her whereabouts.

Magee was jailed for two years and three months in May 2024 after admitting stalking and controlling or coercive behaviour. The court heard that he had strangled Ms Brummitt and threatened her with a kitchen knife during their relationship.

A new restraining order prohibits Magee from contacting Ms Brummitt or going to an address where he has reason to believe she is present.