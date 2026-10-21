Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE PROBE Murder Investigation Launched After Man Found Fatally Injured in Plymouth Service Lane

Police appeal after 16-year-old girl raped in Milton Keynes

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was discovered with serious injuries in a service lane in Plymouth during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the West Hoe area of Plymouth at around 6.40am on Wednesday, 21 October 2026, following concerns for the welfare of a man.

Police officers and paramedics attended a service lane off Grand Parade, where the man was found seriously injured.

Despite the efforts of ambulance crews to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from Devon and Cornwall Police‘s Major Crime Investigation Team have now launched a murder enquiry as they work to establish the man’s identity and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police Cordon and Road Closures Across West Hoe

A major police operation remains underway, with forensic specialists examining the scene and officers conducting searches in the surrounding area.

Several roads have been closed, including Grand Parade and Garden Crescent, while investigators gather evidence.

Residents have been warned to expect a significant police presence throughout the day as detectives carry out house-to-house enquiries, review CCTV footage and speak to potential witnesses.

Officers are particularly interested in establishing what happened in the hours leading up to the man’s discovery.

Detectives Appeal for CCTV and Dashcam Footage

Detective Inspector Chris Lithgow, who is involved in the investigation, said:

“Our investigation is at an early stage but moving at a significant pace as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding this man’s death.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Grand Parade and Garden Crescent between 6pm on Tuesday 20 October and 6.40am on Wednesday 21 October and witnessed anything suspicious to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area during this time.

“There will be an ongoing police presence in the area while enquiries continue and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak with officers at the scene.

“We will release further information when we are able to do so but in the meantime would ask people not to speculate about what may have happened, especially on social media.”

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

Investigators are appealing to anyone who was in the West Hoe area overnight, particularly around Grand Parade and Garden Crescent, to check any footage they may have captured.

Officers believe CCTV, vehicle dashcam recordings or footage from residential doorbell cameras could assist in establishing the events leading up to the man’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police through the force’s website or by calling 101, quoting incident reference 50260282293.

Information, photographs and video footage can also be submitted through the police Major Incident Public Portal.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The man’s identity has not yet been established, and police have not announced any arrests.

This is a developing story. Further updates will follow as more information becomes available.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

BRING HER HOME Police appeal to find missing 14-year-old Violet from Pembroke

UK News

OFF ROADING HGV YouTuber banned for four months after admitting 19 tachograph offences

UK News
Andy Burnham pledges £442m drive to get rough sleepers off streets before Christmas

CONCERNS MOUNT Labour cabinet divisions emerge over proposed immigration crackdown

UK News

CHILD RAPIST Chelmsford man jailed for five years for sexually assaulting seven-year-old girl

UK News

PRIDE OF BRITAIN Brianna Ghey’s mum to receive Pride of Britain award for campaign to protect young people

UK News

MAJOR HAUL Man jailed for more than three years after £100,000 drug haul

UK News

URGENT RECALL Tesco recalls glass latte mugs over risk of shattering and causing injuries

UK News

COP JAILED Met Police officer jailed for 15 months after sexually abusing position of trust

Court News, UK News

SUSPENDED SENTANCE Salisbury man given suspended sentence over indecent images of children

Court News, UK News

TRIAL UPDATE Tommy Robinson denies harassment charges as trial begins over alleged intimidation of journalists

Court News, UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

STORM AHEAD Atlantic storm threat grows as southern UK faces risk of damaging winds

UK News

BEACH BLAZE Fire reported near Yeadon Way in Blackpool

UK News

MISSING TEEN Police appeal to find missing 13-year-old Sienna from Prestatyn

UK News
MORE FOR YOU

PREDATORY OFFENDER Registered sex offender jailed for 17 years after raping two 15-year-old girls

UK News

MURDER PROBE Murder investigation launched after 35-year-old man shot dead at Enfield pub

UK News

KAREN MATTHEWS Woman jailed for four years and eight months for sexually assaulting a child and sharing abuse footage

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

HATE ATTACK Man charged after three Jewish women assaulted in Hackney

UK News

TRIBUTES PAID Rotherham headteacher dies after suffering heart attack at school

UK News

MURDER ARREST Woman, 47, dies after Bridgend incident as man arrested on suspicion of murder

UK News
Watch Live