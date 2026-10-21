Detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man was discovered with serious injuries in a service lane in Plymouth during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the West Hoe area of Plymouth at around 6.40am on Wednesday, 21 October 2026, following concerns for the welfare of a man.

Police officers and paramedics attended a service lane off Grand Parade, where the man was found seriously injured.

Despite the efforts of ambulance crews to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from Devon and Cornwall Police‘s Major Crime Investigation Team have now launched a murder enquiry as they work to establish the man’s identity and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Police Cordon and Road Closures Across West Hoe

A major police operation remains underway, with forensic specialists examining the scene and officers conducting searches in the surrounding area.

Several roads have been closed, including Grand Parade and Garden Crescent, while investigators gather evidence.

Residents have been warned to expect a significant police presence throughout the day as detectives carry out house-to-house enquiries, review CCTV footage and speak to potential witnesses.

Officers are particularly interested in establishing what happened in the hours leading up to the man’s discovery.

Detectives Appeal for CCTV and Dashcam Footage

Detective Inspector Chris Lithgow, who is involved in the investigation, said:

“Our investigation is at an early stage but moving at a significant pace as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding this man’s death.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area of Grand Parade and Garden Crescent between 6pm on Tuesday 20 October and 6.40am on Wednesday 21 October and witnessed anything suspicious to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area during this time.

“There will be an ongoing police presence in the area while enquiries continue and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak with officers at the scene.

“We will release further information when we are able to do so but in the meantime would ask people not to speculate about what may have happened, especially on social media.”

Police Urge Witnesses to Come Forward

Investigators are appealing to anyone who was in the West Hoe area overnight, particularly around Grand Parade and Garden Crescent, to check any footage they may have captured.

Officers believe CCTV, vehicle dashcam recordings or footage from residential doorbell cameras could assist in establishing the events leading up to the man’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police through the force’s website or by calling 101, quoting incident reference 50260282293.

Information, photographs and video footage can also be submitted through the police Major Incident Public Portal.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

The man’s identity has not yet been established, and police have not announced any arrests.

This is a developing story. Further updates will follow as more information becomes available.