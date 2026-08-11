The Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead in Clapham, south London . Emergency services were called to Willington Road, SW9 , following reports of a shooting. A man was found suffering from gunshot injuries and has since died, prompting detectives to launch a murder investigation. A large crime scene remains in place across the Clapham area , with police cordons around Willington Road and Lowpez House. A significant section of Landor Road has also been sealed off while officers carry out enquiries. Forensic investigators are expected to examine the scene as detectives work to establish exactly what happened and identify those responsible. The motive behind the fatal shooting has not yet been made public, and there has been no confirmed information regarding arrests. Residents can expect a significant police presence in the area while the investigation continues. UKNIP is awaiting official details from the Metropolitan Police and will provide further information when it is released. This is a developing story.

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