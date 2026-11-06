Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE PROBE Murder Investigation Launched After Terry Dearsley, 32, Dies Following Woolwich Shooting

A murder investigation has been launched after a 32-year-old man died nearly two weeks after being shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in Woolwich, south-east London.

The victim, named by police as Terry Dearsley, died on Wednesday, 4 November, after suffering a gunshot wound in Frances Street on Thursday, 22 October.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to reports of gunfire at 8.09pm and discovered Mr Dearsley seriously injured inside a parked vehicle.

Officers provided first aid before paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance arrived.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died 13 days after the shooting.

His family are continuing to receive support from specially trained police officers.

Man charged following Woolwich shooting

Paul Rosser-Davies, 48, of Brewhouse Road, Greenwich, was charged on Sunday, 1 November, with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 2 November, where he was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, 30 November.

The charges were brought before Mr Dearsley’s death. Police have not confirmed whether any additional or amended charges will follow.

Detectives appeal for information

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command have been investigating the shooting since 22 October.

Earlier enquiries established that a suspect was believed to have left the scene in a dark-coloured saloon vehicle travelling towards Woolwich Church Street.

Police previously appealed for witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to come forward.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting CAD 6520/22OCT.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The investigation remains ongoing.

 

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE

TOWN BAN Man jailed after urinating on Thames Hospice elephant sculpture and assaulting police officer in Slough

UK News

ARSON PROBE Three major heath fires break out across Poole as firefighters battle seven-hectare blaze at Canford Heath

UK News

ARMED LOCKDOWN Two Hemel Hempstead schools placed in lockdown as armed police reportedly respond to nearby incident

Breaking News, UK News

MANHUNT CONTINUES Two arrested over Trowbridge stabbing as police hunt Redouane Bendhiyaf, 47

UK News

LONG DELAYS A20 traffic held near Roundhill Tunnel in Folkestone after car catches fire

UK News

FIND DARREN Police launch urgent appeal to find missing man Darren Emptage, 60, last seen near Snodland

UK News
Piers Morgan Confronts Russell Brand Over Bible Search in New York Interview

PREDATORY OFFENDER Russell Brand found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults after trial at Southwark Crown Court

UK News
Police warn drivers over planned large car meet in Devon and Cornwall

SUSPENDED SENTANCE Former Plymouth police officer avoids jail after stealing from colleagues and taking cash from lost handbag

UK News

DEALER JAILED Cocaine dealer jailed after police spot him cycling without lights in Tunbridge Wells

UK News

MAJOR BLAZE Rotherhithe warehouse fire: Eight fire engines and 60 firefighters tackle blaze in south-east London

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

POLICE CRACKDOWN Crawley and Mid Sussex police make 121 arrests during week-long operation

National News

FIND MADDIE Urgent appeal to find missing girl Maddie John, 15, last seen boarding bus in Maidstone

UK News

BIKE CRACKDOWN Police seize three illegal Surron electric motorbikes in Falmouth crackdown

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Kent Police Renew Appeal After Serious Edenbridge Bike Collision

MARGET MURDER PROBE Woman, 40, arrested on suspicion of murder after man’s body found in Margate house

Breaking News

MURDER CHARGE Man, 68, charged with murder of Lorena Ciupeanu four years after her death in Wanstead

UK News
Former Greater Manchester Teacher Charged with Child Sex Offences Involving Upskirting

SERIOUS INJURIES Woman, 19, seriously injured in motorbike crash on A374 Plymouth Road as police appeal for witnesses

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP

MANHUNT FOR SHOOTER Police Hunt Man After Two Shot and Third Stabbed in Islington

UK News

CASH RAIDERS Cash Machine Stolen in Early Morning Ram Raid at Littleport Petrol Station

UK News

38KG DRUGS HAUL Ex-Army soldier jailed as £147m drugs network exposed after van breaks down on M62

UK News
Watch Live