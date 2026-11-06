A murder investigation has been launched after a 32-year-old man died nearly two weeks after being shot while sitting in a parked vehicle in Woolwich, south-east London.

The victim, named by police as Terry Dearsley, died on Wednesday, 4 November, after suffering a gunshot wound in Frances Street on Thursday, 22 October.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to reports of gunfire at 8.09pm and discovered Mr Dearsley seriously injured inside a parked vehicle.

Officers provided first aid before paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance arrived.

He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but died 13 days after the shooting.

His family are continuing to receive support from specially trained police officers.

Man charged following Woolwich shooting

Paul Rosser-Davies, 48, of Brewhouse Road, Greenwich, was charged on Sunday, 1 November, with attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He appeared at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 2 November, where he was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, 30 November.

The charges were brought before Mr Dearsley’s death. Police have not confirmed whether any additional or amended charges will follow.

Detectives appeal for information

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime Command have been investigating the shooting since 22 October.

Earlier enquiries established that a suspect was believed to have left the scene in a dark-coloured saloon vehicle travelling towards Woolwich Church Street.

Police previously appealed for witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area to come forward.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Metropolitan Police on 101, quoting CAD 6520/22OCT.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The investigation remains ongoing.