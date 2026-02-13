A man has died following a savage gang assault in Keighley, sparking a full-scale murder investigation. The victim, 35-year-old Suhail Choudry, passed away in hospital on Wednesday, February 11, after being found with serious head injuries earlier that weekend.

Targeted Attack on East Avenue

West Yorkshire Police confirmed detectives are treating the incident as a targeted gang attack near East Avenue. Suhail was discovered in Flasby Street in the early hours of Sunday, February 8, suffering life-threatening injuries.

“Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident, which is now being led by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team,” said a police spokesperson.

Suspects Arrested and Questioned

A 27-year-old man initially arrested for attempted murder has been rearrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

A 30-year-old man arrested earlier this week for attempted murder has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A 33-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has also been released on bail.

The police urged anyone with information to come forward as the investigation intensifies.