Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man stabbed in Camden.

Stabbing Incident Rocks Camden

Police were called just after 4.25pm on Thursday, 29 January, to reports of a stabbing at Alvanley Gardens.

Officers arrived within eight minutes to find a 25-year-old man seriously injured. Members of the public stopped to help paramedics and police stabilise the victim, who was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Victim Dies, Suspect Arrested

The victim, named as Suleyman Nuh, 25, sadly died from his injuries on Monday, 9 February. His family is being supported by specialist officers.

A 21-year-old man was arrested the day following the attack on suspicion of attempted murder. Detectives from the Met’s Major Investigation Team have now upgraded this to a murder inquiry.

Police Reassure Camden Community

“My thoughts remain with Suleyman’s family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time,” said Chief Superintendent Jason Stewart. “We believe this was an isolated incident with no evidence of racial motivation. Patrols in the area have increased and I urge anyone with concerns to speak to officers.” “Thanks to the first responders and members of the public who tried to save Suleyman – their efforts gave his family a chance to say goodbye.”

How to Help the Investigation

Police urge anyone with information, CCTV, or dashcam footage to contact them on 101, quoting CAD 5195/29JAN, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.