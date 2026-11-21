A Bradford man who blackmailed girls after obtaining intimate images from them online has been jailed for 17 years.

Musaib Hussain, 24, of Bridgwater Road, admitted 18 offences at Bradford Crown Court, including blackmail, causing a child to engage in sexual activity and making indecent images of children.

West Yorkshire Police said nine girls were identified as victims.

Hussain approached girls through social media platforms including TikTok and Snapchat. He asked them for indecent images before threatening to share the material publicly unless they gave him money, investigators said.

At Bradford Crown Court on Friday 20 November 2026, he received an extended 17-year sentence and was made subject to a lifelong Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Victim describes fear and humiliation

One victim said Hussain had threatened to kill her and her family if she refused to provide images and videos.

She said: “I was so scared, so I did what he asked me to do.”

After learning images had been shared online, she said her sense of safety had been destroyed and she felt humiliated.

Detective Constable Gemma Goodwin, of Bradford’s Online Child Abuse Team, said Hussain had exploited girls for his own financial and sexual gain.

She praised the victims for reporting the crimes and said detectives believed there could be others who had not yet come forward.

Anyone wishing to report a sexual offence can contact West Yorkshire Police using its reporting service.