A Canadian musician who recently appeared at the Grey Cup has been shot dead during a suspected home invasion in Toronto.

Michael Eckert, 39, was attacked in a house near St Clair Avenue West and Poplar Plains Road in the early hours of Wednesday, 25 November, according to Toronto Police.

Investigators said an unknown number of intruders entered the property and Mr Eckert confronted one of them before being shot. Emergency crews took him to hospital, where he died.

Police appeal for information on suspected getaway car

Police have released an image of a vehicle they believe may be connected to the attack. It is described as a dark-coloured four-door saloon, possibly a Honda, with dark metal winter rims.

Detectives said there was no evidence at the time of their appeal that the family was specifically targeted.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Toronto Police’s 53 Division on 416-808-5300 or the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit on 416-808-7400, quoting case 2026-2486034.

Tributes to musician after Grey Cup appearance

Mr Eckert was a guitarist and pedal steel player who had performed with the band Blue Rodeo at the Grey Cup pre-game show in Calgary earlier in November. Fellow musicians have paid tribute to his skill and generosity.