A 39-year-old man has been charged with two counts of rape following a reported attack on a woman at a property in Grimsby.

Nathan Darwood has also been charged with non-fatal strangulation and non-fatal suffocation after an incident reported in the East Marsh area on Tuesday, 24 November.

Humberside Police received a report that a man had forced entry into a property at around 1pm before a woman was allegedly raped.

Darwood has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 27 November.

Police appeal for CCTV and doorbell footage

Detectives are continuing their investigation and have appealed for information from anyone who was in the East Marsh area around the time of the reported incident.

Officers also want to obtain CCTV, dashcam and video doorbell recordings that could assist their enquiries.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: “Detectives continue to conduct extensive enquiries and would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, has dashcam or ring doorbell footage from around the time the incident is believed to have occurred.

“They would also like to speak to anyone with any concerns around the nature of this report to please speak to our officers when you see them or contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 26*165047.”

Anyone with information should contact Humberside Police on 101, quoting 26*165047.

The allegations will be considered by the court. Darwood has been charged but has not been convicted of the offences.