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MIGRANT CRISIS Nearly 4,600 Migrants Reach Canary Islands in Just Six Days as Authorities Demand Emergency Support

Nearly 4,600 migrants arrived in Spain’s Canary Islands aboard 49 boats in just six days, prompting urgent demands for additional police and emergency resources as authorities struggle to cope with the sudden increase.

The Canary Islands regional government estimates that approximately 4,587 people reached the archipelago between 1 and 6 November 2026, with the small island of El Hierro bearing the greatest pressure.

Of the 49 vessels recorded, 35 arrived at El Hierro, according to figures released by the regional government on Friday, 6 November.

The sharp increase has placed significant pressure on reception facilities, healthcare services and police resources, with regional leaders calling for immediate assistance from Madrid and the European Union.

El Hierro Faces Heavy Pressure as 35 Migrant Boats Arrive

El Hierro, one of the smallest of the Canary Islands, has become a major arrival point for people making the dangerous Atlantic crossing from the west coast of Africa.

The island has a population of around 11,400, leaving local services particularly vulnerable to sudden increases in arrivals.

According to the Canary Islands government, 35 boats reached El Hierro during the first six days of November.

The regional administration said the situation was putting extraordinary pressure on the island’s limited personnel and facilities.

Nieves Lady Barreto, the Canary Islands’ minister responsible for public administration and security, has requested urgent reinforcements from Spain’s interior minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

She called for additional National Police and Civil Guard officers to help manage arrivals and support existing services.

Canary Islands President Calls for EU Intervention

Canary Islands president Fernando Clavijo has also appealed to European and Spanish authorities for urgent action.

He wrote to European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner requesting intervention over the increasing number of arrivals along the Atlantic route.

Clavijo also called for urgent discussions with the Spanish government to agree how responsibilities and resources should be shared.

The regional government says the scale and speed of recent arrivals have created substantial logistical challenges, particularly on El Hierro.

Dangerous Atlantic Crossings Claim More Lives

The Atlantic route to the Canary Islands is one of the most dangerous migration routes into Europe.

Migrants often make lengthy journeys in overcrowded wooden fishing boats or smaller craft, sometimes travelling hundreds of miles across open water.

Spanish maritime rescue crews have been involved in repeated operations during the opening days of November.

The latest surge has also been marked by loss of life.

Spanish reports indicate that at least seven people died during incidents along the route in the first week of November, including deaths associated with boats rescued near Lanzarote.

Emergency workers have also treated people suffering from exhaustion, dehydration and other medical problems following their journeys.

Arrivals Rise Sharply Despite Lower Figures Earlier in 2026

The increase comes after migrant arrivals to the Canary Islands fell significantly during much of 2026 compared with the record levels recorded in 2024.

However, the beginning of November has seen a sharp reversal.

More than 3,200 people arrived aboard 39 boats during the first five days of the month, according to earlier provisional figures.

By 6 November, the regional government’s estimate had risen to 4,587 people aboard 49 vessels.

Authorities have linked the latest increase partly to favourable sea conditions encouraging more departures from the African coast.

The surge has renewed concerns about the ability of smaller islands to provide immediate reception, medical care and transport for large numbers of people arriving within a short period.

Spain Urged to Send More Police and Emergency Resources

The Canary Islands government is pressing Spain’s central administration to provide additional personnel and practical support.

Officials say El Hierro needs reinforced policing, reception facilities and coordination between national and regional authorities.

The regional government has warned that the island cannot be expected to manage the increased demand using its existing resources alone.

Further arrivals were reported on Saturday, 7 November, meaning the provisional six-day total is already being overtaken by new rescue operations.

The 4,587 figure relates specifically to arrivals recorded between 1 and 6 November and should not be treated as the latest cumulative total for the month.

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