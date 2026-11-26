Bromley’s new Central Library is nearing completion, with the former Topshop building on the High Street expected to welcome readers in early 2027.

Work on the building’s exterior and interior fit-out is almost finished, according to Bromley Council. Books, furniture and equipment are due to be moved in during December, although an exact opening date has yet to be announced.

The new library will replace the former Central Library beside the Churchill Theatre, which closed during the summer.

What will the new Bromley Central Library offer?

The redesigned building features an expanded children’s library, modern study areas, a central atrium and displays for Bromley Historic Collections.

It will also have accessible toilets and Changing Places facilities, with interactive areas for younger visitors on the ground floor and additional study space upstairs.

Hoarding around the site has been removed, revealing the new High Street frontage as the final stages of construction continue.

Temporary library services remain available

Residents can continue to use the temporary library at the Pavilion Leisure Centre for browsing, borrowing and returning books. The service is available Monday to Saturday, from 9.30am until 12.30pm, in the run-up to Christmas.

Councillor Yvonne Bear, Bromley’s executive councillor for renewal, recreation and housing, said: “We’re working hard to create a special space for the new home of our busiest library, and I know that excitement will only continue to grow now the attractive frontage is in clear view from the High Street.”

Fado Construction is carrying out the work. Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL), which operates libraries across the borough, will run the new site.

Bromley Council has not confirmed a specific reopening date.