A lifesaving delivery service for overdose prevention kits has just kicked off in North East Lincolnshire. It comes after a deadly spike in deaths linked to dangerous synthetic and contaminated drugs.

Naloxone Now Easily Available

The North East Lincolnshire Recovery Partnership is now supplying naloxone — a critical first aid drug that can reverse opioid overdoses and save lives in emergencies.

Urgent Response to Rising Drug Dangers in Grimsby

This initiative arrives amid local alarm. So far, four people have died, and at least a dozen more have fallen seriously ill from drug-related incidents in Grimsby.

