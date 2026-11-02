Hundreds of thousands of migrants could face longer waits to settle permanently in Britain under sweeping immigration reforms unveiled by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

The Government has confirmed plans to double the standard qualifying period for indefinite leave to remain from five to ten years, with tougher requirements covering earnings, English language skills, criminal records and immigration breaches.

However, Mahmood has softened proposals affecting foreign care workers following opposition from within Labour and concerns over the impact on Britain’s health and social care sectors.

Under the revised proposals, some high earners could qualify for settlement after just three years, while people arriving through unauthorised routes, including small boats, could face waits of up to 30 years.

The plans, announced on Monday, 2 November 2026, form part of the Government’s proposed Earned Settlement system.

New 10-year rule for permanent settlement

The standard route to indefinite leave to remain would increase to ten years for most eligible migrants, rather than the current five.

Applicants would also be expected to demonstrate a high standard of English, meet financial contribution requirements and satisfy stricter character checks.

The Government proposes that applicants must have no disqualifying criminal record or outstanding public debt, alongside requirements relating to National Insurance contributions.

High earners and NHS staff offered faster settlement

People earning more than £125,141 a year, alongside certain highly skilled migrants, could qualify for settlement after three years.

Those earning above £50,271, together with eligible public sector workers such as doctors, nurses and teachers, could qualify after five years.

Most other qualifying applicants would face the standard ten-year period.

Home Secretary changes plans for foreign care workers

Mahmood has withdrawn an earlier proposal that would have forced many foreign care workers to wait 15 years for settlement.

Under the revised arrangements, eligible care workers who arrived before the May 2025 immigration white paper and meet the relevant employment and earnings requirements, including a £25,000 annual earnings threshold, could remain on a five-year settlement route.

Others may be offered an additional five-year care visa to establish eligibility.

The Government is also proposing additional protection for sponsored care workers who lose their jobs because an employer’s sponsorship licence is revoked.

Small boat arrivals could face 30-year wait

People who breach immigration rules could face substantial extensions to their settlement qualifying periods.

Under the proposals, some immigration breaches would result in a minimum 20-year wait.

Refugees arriving through approved safe and legal routes could qualify after five years, while others would face longer qualifying periods depending on how they entered Britain and their subsequent circumstances.

Those entering through unauthorised small boat crossings could face waits of up to 30 years.

The Home Office says the changes are intended to discourage dangerous journeys and make permanent settlement dependent on contribution and compliance.

Changes could affect 500,000 migrants

Government estimates suggest approximately 500,000 people could have their settlement delayed under the reforms.

Ministers argue that the proposed system would protect public finances and reward people who contribute to Britain.

However, critics have raised concerns about the impact on established migrant workers, families and public services, particularly where people entered Britain expecting to qualify for permanent settlement under existing arrangements.

The measures remain proposals and are not all immediately in force. Further implementation details and transitional arrangements will determine how individual applicants are affected.