Firefighters were called to a student accommodation redevelopment in Newcastle after a fire broke out at the Castle Leazes construction site, sending thick black smoke into the sky.

Two fire engines from Newcastle Central Community Fire Station responded to the incident on Barrack Road on Wednesday 11 November.

The incident took place at the Bowmer & Kirkland construction site, where new student accommodation for Newcastle University is being built.

Images from the scene showed smoke rising above the development, with construction workers reportedly evacuated as a precaution.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: “On the morning of Wednesday 11 November, two fire appliances were in attendance at a fire on Barrack Road in Newcastle.

“An emergency call was received by our Fire Control Team at 10.03am and two crews from Newcastle Central Community Fire Station were dispatched to a commercial site at Castle Leazes on Barrack Road. The firefighters left the scene at 10.18am after the fire involving plastic materials was safely extinguished.”

No injuries have been confirmed and the cause of the fire has not been established.

The Castle Leazes redevelopment is a Newcastle University and Unite Students project providing around 2,000 student bedrooms, with the first accommodation expected to open for the 2028/29 academic year.

The extent of any damage caused by the blaze has not been confirmed.