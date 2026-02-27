Watch Live
HORRIFIC ABUSE Nico Barraclough Jailed for 11 Years Over Horrific Abuse of Teen Girl

  Nico Barraclough, 33, from Honley, has been slammed with an 11-year prison sentence plus...

Published: 10:51 pm February 27, 2026
Updated: 10:53 pm February 27, 2026

 

Nico Barraclough, 33, from Honley, has been slammed with an 11-year prison sentence plus a three-year extended licence for appalling sexual offences against a teenage girl. Leeds Crown Court handed down the punishment after Barraclough refused to admit guilt, dragging his victim and her family through a painful full trial.

Groomed and Exploited Over Months

The court revealed Barraclough targeted the vulnerable girl between July 2023 and April 2024. His crimes shocked the courtroom: rape, forcing the child to watch sexual acts, and engaging in sexual activity with a minor.

Despite overwhelming evidence, Barraclough denied all charges until the jury found him guilty. Detective Constable Paul Campbell slammed Barraclough’s obstinacy, saying, “He chose to put both her and her family through the ordeal of a trial, and this was reflected in his sentence.”

Fast Police Action After Brave Disclosure

The victim’s courage came to light in April 2024 when she bravely spoke out. Seconds later, Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit took swift action. Barraclough was arrested within days, charged two days later, and brought before magistrates almost immediately.

DC Campbell praised the rapid response: “This rapid response shows the priority we place on child safeguarding cases.” He added, “Her bravery in disclosing what happened, supported by family, underpinned the police’s strong case.”

Harsh Sentence and Tough Conditions on Release

Barraclough will serve most of his sentence behind bars before parole is even considered. Upon release, he faces a strict three-year extended licence, aimed at monitoring and reducing ongoing risks to the public.

DC Campbell hopes the sentence brings the victim some relief after months of trauma caused by Barraclough’s denial. “We hope this brings some closure and comfort to the victim,” he said.

Police Urge Victims to Speak Out – Support is Available

Kirklees safeguarding teams emphasise that every report of sexual abuse is taken seriously and is handled by trained specialists who support victims at every stage.

Key Facts:

  • Nico Barraclough, 33, from Honley
  • Convicted of rape, making a child watch sexual acts, and sexual activity with a child
  • Sentence: 11 years imprisonment plus 3 years extended licence
  • Offences spanned July 2023 – April 2024
  • Police acted swiftly after victim’s April 2024 disclosure

The message is loud and clear: if you or someone you know is suffering abuse, speak out now. Police promise urgent, sensitive investigations to protect victims and bring predators like Barraclough to justice.

